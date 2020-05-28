Westport Innovations (WPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Westport Innovations (TSE:WPT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Westport Innovations from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Westport Innovations from C$14.80 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Westport Innovations from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.