Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 4th. Analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $186.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPRT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

