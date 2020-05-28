Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Steven Madden (SHOO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO):

5/27/2020 – Steven Madden was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Steven Madden have declined and underperformed the industry in the past three months. Much of the stock downside is caused by a soft fourth-quarter 2019 performance. Sales lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while bottom line fell year over year on higher cost of sales and increased operating expenses. Also, the company saw weakness in its wholesale unit driven by lower accessories/apparel revenues. Moreover, wholesale gross margin fell 90 bps to 29.2%, thanks to the imposition of tariffs on goods imported from China. Again, concerns related to supply chain disruptions, slowdown in production activities and lower demand due to coronavirus outbreak cannot be ignored. Additionally, the company has withdrawn its fiscal 2020 earnings and revenue guidance.”

5/27/2020 – Steven Madden was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/26/2020 – Steven Madden had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Steven Madden had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $23.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – Steven Madden was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/14/2020 – Steven Madden was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

5/13/2020 – Steven Madden was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

5/1/2020 – Steven Madden was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/29/2020 – Steven Madden was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/28/2020 – Steven Madden is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Steven Madden had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $28.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Steven Madden had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.81.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $414.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,810,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,988,000 after buying an additional 1,750,260 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,008,000 after purchasing an additional 398,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,457,000 after purchasing an additional 154,332 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,528,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after buying an additional 80,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,608,000 after buying an additional 67,965 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

