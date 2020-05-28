Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cyberark Software (CYBR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) recently:
- 5/14/2020 – Cyberark Software had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $114.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2020 – Cyberark Software had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $104.00 to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2020 – Cyberark Software had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2020 – Cyberark Software had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 5/14/2020 – Cyberark Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $109.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2020 – Cyberark Software was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 5/14/2020 – Cyberark Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $134.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2020 – Cyberark Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/14/2020 – Cyberark Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2020 – Cyberark Software had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $85.00.
- 5/13/2020 – Cyberark Software is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/9/2020 – Cyberark Software was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 4/27/2020 – Cyberark Software had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $135.00 to $125.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2020 – Cyberark Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $145.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2020 – Cyberark Software had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Cyberark Software stock opened at $101.79 on Thursday. Cyberark Software Ltd has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $148.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.08 and its 200 day moving average is $110.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.11, a P/E/G ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.25.
Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. Analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
