Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cyberark Software (CYBR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) recently:

5/14/2020 – Cyberark Software had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $114.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Cyberark Software had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $104.00 to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Cyberark Software had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Cyberark Software had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

5/14/2020 – Cyberark Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $109.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Cyberark Software was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/14/2020 – Cyberark Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $134.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Cyberark Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Cyberark Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Cyberark Software had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $85.00.

5/13/2020 – Cyberark Software is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2020 – Cyberark Software was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/27/2020 – Cyberark Software had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $135.00 to $125.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Cyberark Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $145.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Cyberark Software had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Cyberark Software stock opened at $101.79 on Thursday. Cyberark Software Ltd has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $148.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.08 and its 200 day moving average is $110.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.11, a P/E/G ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. Analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cyberark Software by 1,413.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cyberark Software by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

