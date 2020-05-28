Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM):

5/22/2020 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

5/15/2020 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/4/2020 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/15/2020 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RYTM opened at $20.15 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 15.14, a current ratio of 15.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $887.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd Foley sold 9,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $145,953.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,353 shares of company stock worth $2,991,959. Corporate insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 61,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 45,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

