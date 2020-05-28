Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,182 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in Anaplan by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 6,036,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,322,000 after buying an additional 292,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Anaplan by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,819,000 after buying an additional 421,430 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Anaplan by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,550,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,653,000 after buying an additional 111,361 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,699,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,064,000 after purchasing an additional 150,267 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at $81,684,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of PLAN opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -39.53 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan Inc has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.75% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. FBN Securities lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 3,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $137,768.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,150,027.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rob Ward sold 48,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $2,161,966.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,807.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,857 shares of company stock worth $15,295,635. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.