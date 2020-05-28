Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VER. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Vereit by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Vereit by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vereit by 1.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 110,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vereit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vereit by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $5.74 on Thursday. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.11 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Vereit’s payout ratio is presently 79.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VER shares. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vereit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.73.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

