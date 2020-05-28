Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.97

Velocys PLC (LON:VLS) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and traded as high as $3.95. Velocys shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 8,514,646 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) target price on shares of Velocys in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.75. The company has a market cap of $19.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.75.

Velocys plc, a renewable fuels company, focuses on the production of renewable jet and diesel fuels from forestry by-products for road transport and aviation industries primarily in the United States. Velocys plc has a collaboration with British Airways Plc and Royal Dutch Shell plc for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

