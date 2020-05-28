ValuEngine Upgrades Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) to Hold

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.24. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 63.41 and a quick ratio of 63.41.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mahesh Aditya acquired 5,000 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $74,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 192,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 127,368 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,072,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,127.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 140,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 129,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 216,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 118,502 shares in the last quarter.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.