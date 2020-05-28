ValuEngine Upgrades Everi (NYSE:EVRI) to Buy

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Everi from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $483.12 million, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Everi has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.57 million. Everi had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Lucchese acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 16,500 shares of company stock worth $112,800. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 184,715 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 167.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 236,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 148,028 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Everi by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 19,803 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Everi by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Everi by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 29,997 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

