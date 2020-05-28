ValuEngine Downgrades Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) to Hold

Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ CLWT opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $3.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

