ValuEngine Downgrades Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) to Buy

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AUTL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

AUTL opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.78. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 9,870.67%. Research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Burrage Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

