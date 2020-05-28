Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.61

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and traded as high as $30.75. Value Line shares last traded at $30.54, with a volume of 7,000 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VALU. BidaskClub downgraded Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Value Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.77 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.13.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 38.17%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Value Line by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Value Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

