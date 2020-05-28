Vail Resorts (MTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vail Resorts to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MTN opened at $206.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $255.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.14.

MTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.33.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

