UrtheCast (OTCMKTS:LFDEF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

UrtheCast Corp (OTCMKTS:LFDEF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.08. UrtheCast shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 3,900 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.

UrtheCast Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LFDEF)

UrtheCast Corp., a technology company, provides information-rich products and services to geospatial and geoanalytics markets. The company operates Earth observation sensors in space, including two satellites, Deimos-1 and Deimos-2, to produce imagery data distributed directly to partners and customers.

