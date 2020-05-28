Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to report sales of $78.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.40 million to $87.90 million. Universal Display posted sales of $118.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $408.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $390.70 million to $435.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $521.03 million, with estimates ranging from $464.40 million to $563.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 33.74%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLED. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Universal Display from $216.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.06.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $153.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.83. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $230.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $4,946,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,446.2% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

