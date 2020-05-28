United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.28

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and traded as high as $6.74. United Security Bancshares shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 54,000 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $99.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter.
About United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)
United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
