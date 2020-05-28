United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.28

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and traded as high as $6.74. United Security Bancshares shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 54,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $99.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 331,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 45,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the period. 24.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.