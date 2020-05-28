United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.10% of United Continental worth $7,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Continental by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of United Continental by 1,437.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Continental by 120.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get United Continental alerts:

UAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Continental from $87.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Buckingham Research cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Argus cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of UAL opened at $30.69 on Thursday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $96.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.35 EPS for the current year.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.