Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.00

Ukrproduct Group Ltd. (LON:UKR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.53 ($0.07), with a volume of 8250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 538.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and a P/E ratio of 4.80.

Ukrproduct Group Company Profile (LON:UKR)

Ukrproduct Group Limited produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, and Distribution Services and Other. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

