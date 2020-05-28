Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Stock Price Up 0.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s share price rose 0.2% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $63.91 and last traded at $63.96, approximately 12,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 528,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.81.

Specifically, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $782,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis purchased 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $249,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,326,048 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 34.91 and a current ratio of 34.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). On average, analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,840,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,523,000 after buying an additional 1,253,692 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,224,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,729,000 after buying an additional 36,063 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 985,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,992,000 after buying an additional 306,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 628,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,080,000 after buying an additional 83,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

