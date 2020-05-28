Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.20

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and traded as high as $56.66. Transense Technologies shares last traded at $56.50, with a volume of 1,641 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Transense Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Get Transense Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 52.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 million and a PE ratio of -4.63.

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAWsense and Translogik. The company offers tire management solutions for the mining, earth-moving, and construction environments, which include wireless tire temperature and pressure monitoring systems, tread depth, and pressure and temperature data collection tools for truck, bus, and off-the-road vehicle tire inspections; and radio frequency identification tags, patches, and UHF readers for tires and general asset tracking.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Transense Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transense Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.