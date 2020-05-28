Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires 536 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,410.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,330.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1,990.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,207.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.