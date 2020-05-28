Traders Purchase Large Volume of Vivint Solar Call Options (NYSE:VSLR)

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 12,643 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,451% compared to the typical daily volume of 356 call options.

Shares of NYSE VSLR opened at $7.43 on Thursday. Vivint Solar has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $901.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.33). Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 165.27%. The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vivint Solar will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vivint Solar news, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $34,145.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $60,038.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,821.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,007 shares of company stock worth $272,917. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vivint Solar by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Vivint Solar by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vivint Solar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vivint Solar by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vivint Solar by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Vivint Solar from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Vivint Solar to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

