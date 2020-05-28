Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 6,125 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,390% compared to the typical volume of 411 put options.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $136.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.27. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $152.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 9,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.30 per share, with a total value of $1,056,459.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $71,033.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,199,579 shares of company stock valued at $129,966,106. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after buying an additional 31,758 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,455,000 after buying an additional 63,772 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.39.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

