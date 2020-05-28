Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,176 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,243% compared to the average volume of 162 call options.

Shares of RY opened at $66.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.39. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The stock has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,688,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,841 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,221,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,395 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,337,000 after purchasing an additional 812,062 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 56,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, March 20th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

