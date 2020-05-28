Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,135 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 880% compared to the average volume of 524 put options.

Shares of HUN opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

In other news, CEO Peter R. Huntsman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,559,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,798,001.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean Douglas purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 150,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,421.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,425 shares of company stock worth $483,016. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,749,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,977,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,396,000 after buying an additional 1,240,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,790,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after buying an additional 210,153 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,356 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Huntsman by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,145,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,384,000 after purchasing an additional 89,272 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.37.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.