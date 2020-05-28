Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,135 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 880% compared to the average volume of 524 put options.
Shares of HUN opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $24.90.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Peter R. Huntsman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,559,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,798,001.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean Douglas purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 150,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,421.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,425 shares of company stock worth $483,016. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,749,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,977,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,396,000 after buying an additional 1,240,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,790,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after buying an additional 210,153 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,356 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Huntsman by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,145,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,384,000 after purchasing an additional 89,272 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have weighed in on HUN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.37.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
