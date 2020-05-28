Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 13,402 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 945% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,283 put options.
Cloudflare stock opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.15. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.85 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,717,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,249,000. ThornTree Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $28,469,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 132.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,332 shares during the period. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
