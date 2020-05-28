Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 13,402 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 945% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,283 put options.

Cloudflare stock opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.15. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.85 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $2,721,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $148,551.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,711.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,787,295 shares of company stock worth $191,831,634.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,717,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,249,000. ThornTree Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $28,469,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 132.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,332 shares during the period. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

