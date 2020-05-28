Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $110.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tractor Supply traded as high as $115.93 and last traded at $115.29, with a volume of 556834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.21.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TSCO. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $534,174.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $807,942.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,186,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,432 shares of company stock worth $27,936,293 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,828,000 after buying an additional 3,461,400 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 100.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,004 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,249,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10,412.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 906,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,706,000 after purchasing an additional 897,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,405,000 after purchasing an additional 622,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

About Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.