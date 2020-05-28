Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $110.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $116.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.80.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $120.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.05 and a 200-day moving average of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $534,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $807,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,186,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 8,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 268.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 183,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,765,000 after buying an additional 133,300 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 16,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,149,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,161,000 after buying an additional 400,610 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.