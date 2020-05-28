Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.80.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $120.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $534,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

