Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Guggenheim

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective upped by Guggenheim from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSCO. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a hold rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.80.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $120.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $807,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,186,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,055,000 after acquiring an additional 157,206 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 100.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,004 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,977,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,249,000 after purchasing an additional 186,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 14.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,100,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,599,000 after purchasing an additional 269,315 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

