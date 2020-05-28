Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.80.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $120.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.05 and a 200-day moving average of $94.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,432 shares of company stock worth $27,936,293. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,055,000 after buying an additional 157,206 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 100.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,344,000 after buying an additional 1,750,004 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,828,000 after buying an additional 3,461,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,977,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,249,000 after buying an additional 186,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,100,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,599,000 after buying an additional 269,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

