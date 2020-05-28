Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a hold rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.80.

Shares of TSCO opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $120.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $807,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,186,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $534,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,432 shares of company stock worth $27,936,293. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,055,000 after buying an additional 157,206 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,344,000 after buying an additional 1,750,004 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,828,000 after buying an additional 3,461,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Tractor Supply by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,977,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,249,000 after buying an additional 186,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,100,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,599,000 after buying an additional 269,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

