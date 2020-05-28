Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.80.

TSCO stock opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $120.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $534,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

