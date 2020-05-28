Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,043 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 13,575 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 1,201.7% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TOT shares. Citigroup upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.42.

In other Total news, Director S.A. Total bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $93,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 2,661,263 shares of company stock worth $13,553,465 over the last three months.

Total stock opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.64. Total SA has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $56.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

