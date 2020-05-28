Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.88

Toshiba Corp (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and traded as high as $27.41. Toshiba shares last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 1,950 shares.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.46.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

