TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Increased to $114.00 by Analysts at Nomura Instinet

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target hoisted by Nomura Instinet from $104.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.90.

NYSE:BLD opened at $124.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.75 and a 200 day moving average of $99.45. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $125.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.31.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $300,090.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,476.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $528,484.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,598.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in TopBuild by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

