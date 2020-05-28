TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of TopBuild from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TopBuild has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.90.

NYSE BLD opened at $124.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.45. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $125.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.31.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,355 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $528,484.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,598.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 3,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $300,090.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,476.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in TopBuild by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

