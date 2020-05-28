TL Private Wealth Acquires 100 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,503 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.4% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Darrell & King LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,490,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 54,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 41,442 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 30,534 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,806 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.55.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $181.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.10. The stock has a market cap of $1,378.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

