TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 104 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,410.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,525.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,207.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.16, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,330.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1,990.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

