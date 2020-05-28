Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Tetra Tech worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,609,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,681,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,631,000 after acquiring an additional 164,272 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 566,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,848,000 after acquiring an additional 159,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after acquiring an additional 91,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $95,326.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,756.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood lowered Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

TTEK stock opened at $81.24 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $584.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

