Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $800.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TSLA. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Tesla from $510.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a sell rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $566.19.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $820.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -921.61 and a beta of 1.15. Tesla has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $968.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $740.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $575.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.90) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,194.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,725 shares of company stock worth $4,575,306. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Tesla by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Tesla by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 401.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

