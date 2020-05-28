Teradata (TDC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Teradata (NYSE: TDC) in the last few weeks:

5/8/2020 – Teradata had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Teradata had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Teradata had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Teradata had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/2/2020 – Teradata was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.09. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.94 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 8.26%. Teradata’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane acquired 8,950 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 734.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

