Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 37.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,158.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,011,000 after purchasing an additional 888,297 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 910,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,795,000 after purchasing an additional 527,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,599,000. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,395,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 998,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,935,000 after purchasing an additional 164,369 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $5,876,977.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $10,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,051 shares of company stock worth $16,842,799 over the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPX stock opened at $66.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.01.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.61. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 87.42% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

TPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $98.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

