Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,383,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 91,603 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.21% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $23,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 21,127 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 15,936 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 361,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,106,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

TDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

TDS opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.02%.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.