Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.79

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.79 and last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 4650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%.

In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 110,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,600.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $110,432.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 102,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,660.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5,431.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile (NYSE:HQH)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

