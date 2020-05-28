TEGNA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 753 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,348% compared to the average volume of 52 put options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGNA shares. TheStreet downgraded TEGNA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra lowered their target price on TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

NYSE TGNA opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.00 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,928,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,373,000 after acquiring an additional 56,221 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,970,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,329,000 after acquiring an additional 159,453 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,331,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,676,000 after purchasing an additional 46,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,406,000 after purchasing an additional 957,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,515,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,359,000 after purchasing an additional 123,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

