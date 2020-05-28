Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.75

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and traded as high as $16.98. Tecsys shares last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42.

Tecsys Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCYSF)

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions that equip growing organizations with industry-leading services and tools to achieve operational greatness. Tecsys’ solutions are designed to create clarity out of the complex supply chain challenges that organizations face with increases in scale, customer expectations and inventory.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.