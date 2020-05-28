Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Taubman Centers worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCO opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -0.04. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 107.89%. The business had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

