SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Trading Up 5.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) was up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $111.00 price target on the stock. SYNNEX traded as high as $111.78 and last traded at $111.43, approximately 254,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 439,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.61.

According to Zacks, “SYNNEX’s Concentrix business is benefiting from the coronavirus-led work-and-learn-from-home wave which is driving demand for offsite-working and learning hardware and software. Moreover, acquisitions and partnerships are helping expand its product portfolio. Additionally, the split of its Technology Solutions and Concentrix businesses into two publicly-traded entities will add shareholder value and enhance the company’s competitive position. Nonetheless, supply-chain and logistics services disruptions due to the coronavirus crisis might hurt SYNNEX’s near-term performance. Moreover, organizations are pushing back their big and expensive technology purchases to preserve cash in an effort to stay afloat amid this turbulent macroeconomic environment. Adverse foreign-exchange volatility and high-debt level are other major concerns.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

In other news, SVP Simon Leung sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $200,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,540.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $26,190.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,166.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 61,000 shares of company stock worth $4,370,700 and have sold 5,436 shares worth $533,688. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after buying an additional 433,776 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $162,192,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,364,000 after purchasing an additional 804,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,570,000 after purchasing an additional 106,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average is $113.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.04%. SYNNEX’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

